Memories and The Art of Storytelling

Saturdays: January 27 & February 24 from 11:00am-1:00pm: In this workshop, we will discuss ways of using illustration to tell our stories. Participants will partake in drawing exercises that focus on translating authentic, mundane and treasured moments to lines on the paper. Ages 18+

press release: Every line has purpose. The public is invited to observe the world around them through line-drawings and illustration with library artist-in-residence Rachal Duggan of RADillustrates. In January and February, Duggan will host workshops and doodle sessions in the Bubbler Room of Madison Public Library, as well as live-drawing sessions where participants can take home their own illustrated portrait.

Rachal Duggan (RADillustrates) is an illustrator living in Madison. She spent the last decade living and working in Chicago. Her work consists of accessible and whimsical line drawings from daily life observations, current events, personal experiences, and pop culture. Each line has a purpose and invites the viewer to join in on the joke rather than ask the viewer to contemplate its meaning. Duggan regularly participates in art shows, live-drawing sessions, selling events and illustration workshops.

During Duggan’s residency, participants will explore the curiosity of illustration in line drawing workshops with an emphasis on people, faces, and memories. Guests at the library may also choose to have a custom on-the-spot drawing of themselves to take home. The Bubbler Room will act as Duggan’s illustration studio, where guests are encouraged to drop in and contribute to an always-evolving collage of doodles. All events are free to attend but registration may be required.