Cuba | 1968 | DCP | 97 min. | Spanish with English subtitles

Director: Tomás Gutiérrez Alea

Cast: Sergio Corrieri, Daisy Granados, Eslinda Nuñez

This landmark production from Cuba (unreleased in the U.S. until 1973) is a satirical adaptation of the novel by Edmundo Desnoes and set between 1961 and 1962. Corrieri plays an alienated member of the bourgeoisie who has decided to remain in Havana after most of his friends, including his ex-wife, have left for the U.S. Decidedly un-radicalized, he spends most of his time pursuing women. New 4K Restoration from Martin Scorsese’s Film Foundation World Cinema Project. Restoration by Cineteca di Bologna at L’Immagine Ritrovata laboratory in association with Instituto Cubano del Arte e Industria Cinematográficos (ICAIC). Restoration funded by The George Lucas Family Foundation and The Film Foundation’s World Cinema Project.

Three from LACIS: In February and March our annual series co-sponsored by the UW’s department of Latin American, Caribbean, and Iberian Studies will represent all three regions with two great new movies and a restoration of an established masterpiece. From Brazil, the luminous Sonia Braga stars in the controversial Aquarius. Portugal’s emerging master (and LACIS series veteran) João Pedro Rodrigues has returned with the highly regarded The Ornithologist. The series ends with a new 4K restoration of Cuban director Tomás Gutiérrez Alea’s much-heralded 1968 classic Memories of Underdevelopment. Special thanks to our colleagues at UW LACIS: Sarah Ripp, Alberto Vargas, Sarah Wells.

