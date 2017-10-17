press release: A Memory Cafe is a safe and supportive place where people with memory loss and their caregivers can connect, learn and engage with others like them. It’s a place to talk with others who understand what you are going through, to forget about limitations and focus on strengths, to enjoy each other’s company and to explore something new. This regular event may include structured activities – like music or art projects – or educational events like guest speakers, along with snacks and refreshments. Drop in or pre-register by calling 608-441-9990.

Start and end time: 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., October 17, 2017, Heritage Monona (111 Owen Road Monona)

Cover charge/price: Free