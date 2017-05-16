Mending allows us to extend the life of our favorite garments as well as add some fun details. In the Mending Lab we’ll explore different mending styles, both hidden and funky. Margaret Jankowski will demonstrate some common mending techniques and fun embroidery stitches to embellish patches and tears. Bring your mending projects and we’ll work on them together, learning as we go! Margaret Jankowski is a lifelong sewer and founded The Sewing Machine Project in 2005 as a grassroots way of helping women in need. A lifelong sewer, Margaret has taught sewing, has sold and repaired sewing machines, developed a children’s clothing label and worked as a freelance sewist for American Girl and other area sewing businesses. The Sewing Machine Project’s basic philosophies of providing tools to support women’s endeavors and asking machine recipients to “pay it forward” in their own communities are principles that reflect Margaret’s deepest beliefs.