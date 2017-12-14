press release: Guess when Lake Mendota will freeze!

Every winter, Clean Lakes Alliance’s Mendota Freeze Contest calls attention to the year-round importance of our lakes to local quality of life. The FIRST person to correctly guess the official “ice-on” date for Lake Mendota will win a $1,000 gift card to shop at Lands’ End!

Make your guess here: https://cleanlakesalliance. org/mendota-freeze-contest/.

The sooner you guess, the better your chances of winning! Only one guess per individual. Official rules and regulations can be found on the event page, plus tips and statistics to help you make your best guess.