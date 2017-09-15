press release: This free event will take place at the Mount Horeb Community Center (upper level) 107 N Grove Street. A social time and snacks will begin at 6pm followed by the movie showing at 7pm. Everyone is welcome!

Merchants of Doubt is rated PG-13 and runs 96 minutes.

Inspired by the acclaimed book by Naomi Oreskes and Erik M. Conway, Merchants of Doubt takes audiences on a ride into the heart of conjuring American spin. Filmmaker Robert Kenner sheds light on the role pundits, scientists, government, and the media play in shaping policies and perceptions on some of the most important topics in our lives, from food to chemicals to climate change.

This community event is sponsored by The Mount Horeb Area Citizens’ Climate Lobby Chapter. RSVP's are helpful for planning, seating and snacks but are not required. RSVP’s may be made on the website mounthorebccl.info

Merchants of Doubt was an official pick for the Telluride, Toronto and New York Film Festivals. It was nominated for the Humanitas Prize in 2014 and the PGA awards in 2015 and won the Hollywood Music in Media 2014 Award for Best Original Score - Documentary. Comments from movie reviewers include: “Eye-Opener!”- Peter Howell, Toronto Star, “Entertaining” – Justin Chang, Variety, “Potent!” “Enlightening” – Stephen Farber, Hollywood Reporter, “Provocative” – Joe Morgenstern, Wall Street Journal.