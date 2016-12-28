Thursday, Feb. 2, 6-7 pm
Lower Level Archer Rooms, Middleton Public Library
Recommended for grade 9-Adult
Join us to hear Meredith Russo, author of If I Was Your Girl speak about her book which features a transgender teen. A dessert bar will be offered at the event with a community art project following. This event is being offered in honor of Respect Week. Special thanks to Katie’s Kids for funding this event! Questions or comments about this program? Please call Rebecca at: 608-827-7402.
Info
Middleton Library 7425 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562 View Map
Books