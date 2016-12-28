Thursday, Feb. 2, 6-7 pm

Lower Level Archer Rooms, Middleton Public Library

Recommended for grade 9-Adult

Join us to hear Meredith Russo, author of If I Was Your Girl speak about her book which features a transgender teen. A dessert bar will be offered at the event with a community art project following. This event is being offered in honor of Respect Week. Special thanks to Katie’s Kids for funding this event! Questions or comments about this program? Please call Rebecca at: 608-827-7402.