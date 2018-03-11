press release: The Madison favorite children’s touring company, Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia, returns! Little Nutbrown Hare loves Big Nutbrown Hare as far as he can reach. But Big Nutbrown Hare loves him as far as his long arms can reach. And so it continues in Guess How Much I Love You, the award-winning classic from author Sam McBratney and illustrator Anita Jeram. In Anita Jeram’s I Love My Little Storybook, an eager little bunny lies on the grass and opens his book, and within moments, the story he’s reading comes alive in fascinating detail. Part of American Girl’s Fund for Children Family Series.

Overture’s Second Annual Puppet Festival | Friday, March 9 – Sunday, March 11 | Overture Center

Step right up, step right up! Overture’s Puppet Festival returns MAR 9-11, 2018, bigger and better than ever with fun for all ages. Enjoy sensational life-size circus animals paired with unique, amazing and dangerous circus acts. Laugh with naughty, funny and outrageous improvisational Henson puppeteers. Adventure alongside fuzzy, friendly and endearing family literary favorites. This year’s festival offers something for everyone with engaging activities and spectacular performances from around the world celebrating the historic art form.