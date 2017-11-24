Merry & Bright

Edgewater Hotel 1001 Wisconsin Pl., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: The Edgewater’s 4th Annual Holiday Tree Lighting

Take in the sights and sounds of the holidays as we kick off the holiday season with a joyous afternoon and evening full of free, family-friendly events. The Grand Plaza at The Edgewater plays host to the Fourth Annual Holiday Tree Lighting on Friday, November 24, 2-8 pm.

You’ll know you’re at the right place when you start hearing:

Ho-Ho-Ho! – Santa & Mrs. Claus

U-rah-rah! – Bucky Badger

Oooooooh! Aaaaaah! – From the crowd when the tree lights

Ding! Dong! – Ringing Badgers Handbell Ensemble

Fa-la-la-la-la! – Madison Area Community Chorus & Capital City Theatre Carolers

Bleep bleep bloop! – NEW THIS YEAR! We’ll transform The Icehouse into an old-school arcade, featuring classic video games like Ms. Pac-man, Donkey Kong, and more! Fun for big and little kids!

Check back for our full event line-up. This event is free and open to the public; food and beverage will be available for purchase.

Ice Rink opening is weather dependent and will be announced closer to the event. Stay tuned!

Info
Edgewater Hotel 1001 Wisconsin Pl., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Kids & Family, Special Events
Holidays
608-535-8200
