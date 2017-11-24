Merry & Bright

press release: The Edgewater’s 4th Annual Holiday Tree Lighting

Take in the sights and sounds of the holidays as we kick off the holiday season with a joyous afternoon and evening full of free, family-friendly events. The Grand Plaza at The Edgewater plays host to the Fourth Annual Holiday Tree Lighting on Friday, November 24, 2-8 pm.

You’ll know you’re at the right place when you start hearing:

Ho-Ho-Ho! – Santa & Mrs. Claus

U-rah-rah! – Bucky Badger

Oooooooh! Aaaaaah! – From the crowd when the tree lights

Ding! Dong! – Ringing Badgers Handbell Ensemble

Fa-la-la-la-la! – Madison Area Community Chorus & Capital City Theatre Carolers

Bleep bleep bloop! – NEW THIS YEAR! We’ll transform The Icehouse into an old-school arcade, featuring classic video games like Ms. Pac-man, Donkey Kong, and more! Fun for big and little kids!

Check back for our full event line-up. This event is free and open to the public; food and beverage will be available for purchase.

Ice Rink opening is weather dependent and will be announced closer to the event. Stay tuned!