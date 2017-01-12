RSVP for Mess Night at the Museum

MESS NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM: OUR BOYS IN FRANCE

Travel back to 1918 with WVM Reference Archivist Russ Horton as he presents OUR BOYS IN FRANCE. Featured materials include: original scripts, slides, and supporting propaganda distributed by the U.S. government's Committee on Public Information.

Community leaders received these materials after the U.S. entered World War I and used them to drum up public support for the war effort. Experience what it was like to be in such a crowd almost 100 years ago and see firsthand how the American public viewed World War I.

$22/members $30/non-members

Registration closes January 12th, contact Erin Hoag at 608.264.7663 |