RSVP for Mess Night at the Museum

press release: PRIVATE SOLDIERS: A year in Iraq with a Wisconsin National Guard Unit...10 Years Later

Thursday, August 24, 5:30 PM - 8:00 PM

Join us for the Wisconsin Veterans Museum's quarterly dinner lecture event. Every Mess Night at the Museum features a new speaker, topic, dinner, drinks (alcoholic drinks available at a cash bar), and time to socialize before and after the talk. Registration is required. Join us as we transform this historic naval tradition into our own.

Private Soldiers tells the story of the men who served in the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s 2-127th Infantry during Operation Iraqi Freedom. Through images, interviews, and letters, the book chronicles the life of Wisconsin’s citizen-soldiers, the missions they conducted, and the places they called home. Join Staff Sergeant Joseph Streeter, co-photographer of "Private Soldiers," 10 years later as he shares his perspective about a year in Iraq and the dedicated service and sacrifices of these Wisconsin veterans.

FEE (includes dinner): $22.00 Members | $30.00 Non-Members

*Registrations/Cancellation deadline: Thursday, August 10th, 2017

Questions? Contact Erin Hoag at visitor.curator@dva.wisconsin. gov or (608)264-7663.