RSVP for Mess Night at the Museum

Women in Uniform

Location: Wisconsin Veterans Museum, 30 W Mifflin Street, Madison, WI 53703

Description: Join us as we explore the contributions Wisconsin women have made through military service. Following the presentation covering some of the lesser-known stories from the collection, there will be a panel of three contemporary female veterans to discuss their service and experiences with the audience.

Date and time: Thursday, April 12, 5:30-8:00 p.m.

To register: $24/members $30/non-members. ONLINE REGISTRATION OPENS MARCH 1ST, You may also register by contacting Erin Hoag at 608.264.7663 *Registrations/Cancellation deadline: March 29, 2018