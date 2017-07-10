Messaging Training for Activists

press release: Join One Wisconsin Now and Indivisible Madison for a community meeting on the best tactics for making sure your voice is heard loud and clear during this important moment in history.

This training will focus on creating a more productive message and ways to get people to listen (for example, letters to the editor, letters to legislators, and in conversations with friends, and neighbors).

Scot Ross of One Wisconsin Now will present this informative workshop designed to polish your technique for more effective delivery of any message.