MeToo Madison: Voices in the Crowd

press release: We’re looking to bring the #MeToo discussion directly to our community through #MeToo Madison.

The Rape Crisis Center works within Dane County to promote hope, help, and healing for those harmed by sexual violence and strives, through education and outreach, to create social change to end sexual violence. Proceeds from this event help fund Rape Crisis Center’s ongoing free support for those in our community harmed by sexual violence.

The event will showcase a number of stories and pieces from local Madisonians to help continue to bring the overwhelming magnitude of sexual assault and violence to light. Through this event, we hope to unite those with our shared experiences and continue to drive awareness and discussion of sexual assault, well after the hashtag stops trending.

Please note, some of the stories told may be triggering.

If you’re interested in sharing your personal story, playing a song, reading a passage etc at this event, please enter via the form here ➣ https://goo.gl/forms/ cOzRbF3NcqXdBcZ03

**We do expect a high number of entrants, and due to time restraints, are unable to allow everyone to share (as much as we’d like to!). We’ll be randomly selecting the applicants and will notify all who enter by Friday, November 3.