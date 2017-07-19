Metropolitan Opera: Carmen

press release: The Met will present Summer Encores, featuring select performances from the groundbreaking Live in HD series, in more than 300 movie theaters across the United States. The 2017 Summer Encores series offers screenings of four popular Live in HD transmissions: Bizet’s Les Pêcheurs de Perles (June 21), Verdi’s Macbeth (June 28), Verdi’s Nabucco (July 12), and Bizet’s Carmen (July 19).

Wednesday, July 19, 7PM (transmitted live on January 16, 2010)

CARMEN— Sir Richard Eyre’s gritty production of Bizet’s steamy melodrama returns with mezzo-soprano Elīna Garanča as the ill-fated gypsy temptress. Tenor Roberto Alagna plays her desperate lover, the soldier Don José, and Teddy Tahu Rhodes is the swaggering bullfighter, Escamillo, who comes between them. Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts the timeless score, which features one beloved melody after another.