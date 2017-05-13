Metropolitan Opera: Der Rosenkavalier

press release:

The Met’s first new production since 1969 of Strauss’s rich, romantic masterpiece stars Renée Fleming in one of her signature roles as the Marschallin, opposite Elīna Garanča as Octavian, the impulsive young title character. Conducted by Sebastian Weigle and directed by Robert Carsen, whose most recent Met production was the hit 2013 staging of Falstaff, the cast also includes Günther Groissböck as Baron Ochs, Erin Morley as Sophie, Markus Brück as Faninal, and Matthew Polenzani as the Italian Singer.

Running time: approximately 4 hours 12 minutes, 2 intermissions