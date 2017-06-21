Metropolitan Opera: Les Pêcheurs de Perles

press release: The Met will present Summer Encores, featuring select performances from the groundbreaking Live in HD series, in more than 300 movie theaters across the United States. The 2017 Summer Encores series offers screenings of four popular Live in HD transmissions: Bizet’s Les Pêcheurs de Perles (June 21), Verdi’s Macbeth (June 28), Verdi’s Nabucco (July 12), and Bizet’s Carmen (July 19).

Wednesday, June 21, 7PM (transmitted live on January 16, 2016)

LES PÊCHEURS DE PERLES— Soprano Diana Damrau stars as Leïla, the beautiful priestess pursued by rival pearl divers competing for her affection. Tenor Matthew Polenzani and baritone Mariusz Kwiecien are her suitors, who sing the rapturous duet “Au fond du temple saint,” adored by opera fans worldwide. Director Penny Woolcock explores enduring themes of love, betrayal, and vengeance in a production that vividly depicts the mystical wonder of Southeast Asia, and conductor Gianandrea Noseda breathes new life into Bizet’s lush score.