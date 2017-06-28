Metropolitan Opera: Macbeth

press release: The Met will present Summer Encores, featuring select performances from the groundbreaking Live in HD series, in more than 300 movie theaters across the United States. The 2017 Summer Encores series offers screenings of four popular Live in HD transmissions: Bizet’s Les Pêcheurs de Perles (June 21), Verdi’s Macbeth (June 28), Verdi’s Nabucco (July 12), and Bizet’s Carmen (July 19).

Wednesday, June 28, 7PM (transmitted live on October 11, 2014)

MACBETH— Star soprano Anna Netrebko delivers a searing portrayal as Lady Macbeth, the murderously cunning consort of Željko Lučić’s doomed Macbeth. Adrian Noble’s chilling production of Verdi’s tragic Shakespearean adaptation also features Joseph Calleja as Macduff and René Pape as Banquo, with Fabio Luisi conducting.