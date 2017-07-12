Metropolitan Opera: Nabucco

press release: The Met will present Summer Encores, featuring select performances from the groundbreaking Live in HD series, in more than 300 movie theaters across the United States. The 2017 Summer Encores series offers screenings of four popular Live in HD transmissions: Bizet’s Les Pêcheurs de Perles (June 21), Verdi’s Macbeth (June 28), Verdi’s Nabucco (July 12), and Bizet’s Carmen (July 19).

Wednesday, July 12, 7PM (transmitted live on January 7, 2017)

NABUCCO— Met Music Director Emeritus James Levine conducts Verdi’s early drama of ancient Babylon, with Plácido Domingo adding a new role to his Met repertoire as the title character. Soprano Liudmyla Monastyrska gives a tour-de-force role performance as Abigaille, Nabucco’s willful daughter, while the acclaimed Met Chorus delivers a moving performance of the iconic “Va, pensiero.”