MGE Shareholders For Clean Energy
Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Learn more about MGE Shareholders for Clean Energy organization, our 2018 resolutions, and the work of other community efforts to make MGE a cleaner, more responsible utility. This is a public meeting and does not require MGE stock to attend—so please invite your family and friends and come meet your neighbors working together for a brighter, more sustainable MGE.
5:30pm – 6:30pm: Social Hour (light refreshments)
6:30pm – 8:00pm: Presentation and group discussion
Info
Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Environment, Politics & Activism