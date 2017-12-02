Mhos & Ohms, Ladyscissors, Negative Example

press release: Mhos and Ohms are an unconventional low end bass driven duo with slick beats and raspy vocal musings, intricate notes, and time changes. Economical Thump.

Ladyscissors – “The [quartet] blends those late-Fifties-style vocal elements and early-Sixties instrumental references, protecting the ethos of the not-too-studied brand of rock musician that delivers it straight from the gut while spiking the punch with a dose of punk raunchiness. As the name might suggest, Ladyscissors keeps the music fun and the production decidedly real.” – Local Sounds Magazine

Negative Example has a singular sound inhabited by odd chord structures that are dissonant but warm and accessible at the same time. Rock veteran Bucky Pope, who cut his teeth in the early eighties hardcore scene with the Tar Babies, fronts the band and has a lot to say after wandering through the wilderness of his life for the past 25 years, which is when he last released a set of new music.