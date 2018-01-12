Micah Schnabel & Vanessa Jean Speckman, Matt Joyce

press release: The second show of 2018 is sort of a last minute one, but I am hoping you can make it out!

January 12, 8 pm (doors at 7) Micah Schnabel/Matt Joyce, suggested donation $8

I've been a fan of Micah Schnabel and his band Two Cow Garage ever since I saw them at Twangfest oh so many years ago. TCG were my seventh house concert ever, way back in 2007. Over the years he and his bandmate Shane Sweeney have played here many times. Micah writes the kind of emotionally honest, heart on sleeve songs that are almost unheard of these days. He's an engaging, all-in performer, and I can't wait to have him back. Joining him will be Vanessa Jean Speckman (she designed Bonnie Whitmore's awesome "F*@k with Sad Girls" T-shirt) and her traveling art show.

Opener Matt Joyce is well known as a member of local bands the Midwest Beat and Neil Young cover band Shakey, as well as the Otis Redding tribute Don't Mess with Cupid. He has a terrific voice and writes a hell of catchy pop song. I'm delighted to welcome him for the first time as a solo performer.

I will be taking reservations for all shows. Once I have confirmed there is room available you can donate in advance by sending a check to Kiki Schueler, 1326 MacArthur Rd, Madison WI 53714.

Please remember that there is no parking on MacArthur itself, the best place to park is on Duncan or Ellenwood one block over, then you can take the path up to MacArthur Ct and to my house. It's best to not park on MacArthur Court so the neighbors can still use their driveways.

https://goo.gl/maps/MdGwjhZWSq C2

All shows are all ages and BYOB, I'll have coolers with ice available. As always, all money goes to the musicians.