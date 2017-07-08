Michael & Carrie Kline

press release: Folklorists Michael and Carrie Kline have been studying and chronicling the history and culture of Appalachia for forty years. Rivers of voices from more than a thousand recorded interviews stream through their hearts and minds. The Klines bring their passion for stories, folklore, spine-tingling harmonies and guitar runs to Folklore Village, presenting a singing workshop in the Plum Grove Chapel and a concert in Farwell Hall on July 8.

United by their shared love of social activism, folklife documentation and old-time singing since the early 1990s, Michael and Carrie have recorded hundreds of Appalachian life stories, which grew into a 22-part radio series, “Talking Across the Lines,” based on human rights issues. Their research collaboration includes stories of the Underground Railroad, a slave-founded mid-1860s African-American church congregation, Army Corps of Engineers’ towboat crews on the Ohio River, and the eastern anthracite coal country of northern Appalachia.

Michael and Carrie’s music resonates with decades of spoken testimonials fused with cascading fiddle tunes, ancient ballads, and stirring labor songs. In their singing workshop they will “lead us down the rabbit hole,” singing from the heart and immersing in rich imagery. Melodically haunting songs make deep connections with the culture, landscapes and history of Appalachia, and connect with singers from generations past. In their 7 pm concert, high mountain harmony vocals meld with intertwining bass lines, along with Michael’s melodic flat-picking guitar playing and Carrie’s dynamic backup.

Register for the 10:00-2:30 singing workshop (bring a dish for the 12:00 potluck lunch) by calling 608-924-4000. A $60 ticket (or $30 for ages 10-17) includes the 7 pm concert and 8:15 pm Barn Dance which follows, with live music by the Hicksville Debonaires, and Catherine Baer calling dances. Admission to just the Concert and Barn Dance is $10 for adults, $7 seniors and teens, and $5 children. See full information at www.folklorevillage.org.