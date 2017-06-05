Michael Anderson

Capitol Lakes 333 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: With Flag Day in June and Independence Day in July, this is the time of year when flags are waving everywhere.  They're not just on flag poles; you can find the Red, White and Blue on barns, Harley's, walls, construction cranes, and clothing.  Check out Mike Anderson's exhibit of Stars & Stripes at the Plaza Gallery in the Capitol Lakes Retirement Center, 333 W. Main St., Madison.  The exhibit runs through July.

