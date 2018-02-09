Michael Che

Che's talent is undeniable: Not only is he one of the best Saturday Night Live "Weekend Update" co-hosts ever, he's also now the first black co-head writer for that very same program. Honing his political take-downs during a brief stint on The Daily Show, Che stands out among the comedy crowd for his strong point of view, and his even stronger jokes combating societal shortcomings. Cut through the political nonsense with a voice a clarity and hilarity, if you can get a ticket; this sold out almost immediately.

8 & 10:30 pm, 2/9-10, Comedy Club on State. $15-$10. 608-256-0099.