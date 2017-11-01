press release: This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Wisconsin State Capitol. Join Michael Edmonds at the Verona Public Library on Wednesday, November 1, from 7 to 8 p.m. for a behind-the-scenes look at one of our state’s most valued treasures, the Capitol building. Edmonds is the author of The Wisconsin Capitol: Stories of a Monument and Its People, the remarkable story of the building, in all its incarnations, and the people who made history beneath its dome. For more information on the history of the Capitol, visit capitol100th.wisconsin.gov.

Books will be available for sale and signing.