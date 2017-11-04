press release: Presented in partnership with the Dane County Historical Society, come meet the mayors, ministers, mystics, murderers, and more whose lives influenced and defined the state of Wisconsin in 80 short, colorful narratives. Coauthors Michael Edmonds and Samantha Snyder plumbed the depths of the Wisconsin Historical Society's collections to research and compose lively portraits of such notables as a governor who saw ghosts, an incorrigible horse thief, a husband and wife who each stood over seven feet tall, an American Indian chief who defied forced removal, and the first woman to practice law before the Supreme Court.