Michael Engelberger "Old Log Home."

"Madison & Beyond," photographs, through 6/30.

press release: “Producing real life images has been a passion of mine for many years. I have

traveled extensively since my youth. Normally a nature and landscape

photographer, I occasionally dabble in photographing cityscapes, people and events

in the spirit of Walker Evans, something I picked up from a great local Madison

photography group PhotoMidwest. - Michael Engelberger