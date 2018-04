press release: BENEFIT CONCERT For ECONOMIC JUSTICE

At LAKE EDGE UCC Sunday, May 6, 3 p.m. Michael Gruber, Amy Liberatore,Lake Edge Praise Team singers, Tisha Brown of Chance Allies ... and more!

BROWSE THE SILENT AUCTION BEFORE AND AFTER THE CONCERT. Bids taken May 6 - May 20; bid early and often!

FREE WILL OFFERING RECIPIENTS:

Madison Urban Ministry; The Road Home; Transitional Education Program; Porchlight Men's Shelter; St. Stephen's Cottage Grove food pantries