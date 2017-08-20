press release: When the Mette family pulls into a church, it is usually not what people are expecting. Eight people step out of a vehicle, and people are naturally struck with curiosity. “Often they think the we are lost or on a vacation until we tell them that we travel full-time sharing the gospel through music,” said Michael James Mette, a Catholic alt-rock musician and speaker from St. Louis, Missouri. The Mette family has adapted to a lifestyle which has taken them from coast to coast, traveling through 41 states in the past 18 months.

The Mette family is bringing their show to Janesville on Sun., Aug. 20, offering a free-will donation concert at St. William Catholic Church at 7 p.m. that evening.

“We are looking forward to Michael and his family sharing their music and faith with us,” said Fr. Brian Dulli, the pastor at St. William’s who organized the concert. “It’s a great opportunity for families to get out for an evening and do something together locally before school starts up again.”

Mette, his wife Michelle, and their six children have a life on the road not to perform, but to preserve their family unity. They have been touring nationally, as a family, since May 2013. "Before we traveled together I felt constantly torn between my vocation as a father and my occupation as a musician" Mette said. "Traveling together has alleviated that tension."

His wife, Michelle, agrees. “Michael gets to be home for bedtimes each night, and I don't have to spend time in carpool lines. This was the natural next step for us.”

People ask Mette and his wife if their kids will be on stage. “I think they are envisioning some sort of Catholic Partridge family. It’s not really that style of music. It's not meant to be liturgical music, it's meant to draw people into an experience. I try to provide an environment for people to experience God in a new way,” Mette said.

He describes his music as "passionate like a Friday night and reverent like a Sunday morning.” His latest album "Arts + Humanity" reflects this integrated lifestyle. The music sounds modern, while the lyrics delve into the timeless riches of the faith. “I try to write with a sacramental imagination,” he said.

