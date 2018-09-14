press release: Madison photographer Michael Kienitz created these images during five years of work in the region of Vatnajokull National Park in Iceland. A visually stunning area of extremely varied features, the park encompasses—and is named for—Europe's largest glacier. Kienitz calls upon his deep photographic experience to capture this incredible but disappearing landscape of active volcanoes, ice caves, beaches, canyons, waterfalls, wetlands, black sands, and mountains, all created by the combined forces of rivers, glacial ice, and volcanic and geothermal activity. 9/14-2/3, Garfield Galleries.