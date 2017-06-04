Michael McDermott

× Expand Sandro

McDermott is (barely) living proof that being dubbed “the next Dylan” at age 24 is not a good thing. Until it is. The songwriter burned through most of the next two decades addicted to drugs as he somehow continued to write and perform. Sober now for five years, he has reignited the comparison with his new record, Willow Springs, which has all of the musical intelligence of Dylan’s Blood on the Tracks. It’s a poetic diary that lays bare his recovery, his becoming a father, and the loss of his own dad. With luck, his wife Heather Horton, who sings on the album, will join him on stage. With Kari Arnett.

$15 ($13 adv.).