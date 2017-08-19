press release: Please join us on Saturday, August 19th at 11am for a wonderful event with Michael Perry - New York Times bestselling author, humorist, singer/songwriter, and intermittent pig farmer.

The pieces gathered within this book draw on fifteen years of what New York Times best-selling author Michael Perry calls "shovel time" - a writer going to work as the work is offered. The range of subjects is wide, from musky fishing, puking, mountain-climbing, Iraq War veterans to the frozen head of Ted Williams. Some assignments lead to self-examination of an alarming magnitude (as Perry notes, "It quickly becomes obvious that I am a self-absorbed hypochondriac forever resolving to do better nutritionally and fitness-wise but my follow-through is laughable.")

But his favorites are those that allow him to turn the lens outward: "My greatest privilege," he says, "lies not in telling my own story; it lies in being trusted to tell the story of another."

The event is limited to 40 attendees. The event includes snacks and surprises. Michael will sign books at the end of the event.

There are two ticket options (ticket-only and ticket+book). You also have the option to purchase multiple tickets and multiple copies of the book. ​If you would like to purchase more than one ticket, please include the names of the other attendees when you check out so we add them to the RSVP list.