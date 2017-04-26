Microbes in Media: Coverage of Microbiomes and the Effect of Disgust on Public Attitudes

press release:

Hiram Smith Hall, Room 135, 1545 Observatory Drive. Free and open to the public.

Science communication colloquium hosted by the Department of Life Sciences Communication at UW-Madison.

Come hear Sara K. Yeo , a ssistant professor in the Department of Communication at the University of Utah , speak at our weekly colloquium series.

Sara K. Yeo's (Ph.D., University of Wisconsin-Madison) research interests include science communication, public opinion of STEM issues, and information seeking and processing. Her work has been published in journals such as Risk Analysis, Energy Policy,Journalism and Mass Communication Quarterly, and Materials Today. She has also written articles for popular science magazines, such as The Scientist and New Scientist.

Originally from Malaysia, Sara is trained as a bench and field scientist and holds a M.S. in Oceanography from the University of Hawaii at Manoa. Her training in ecology and the life sciences has been invaluable to her research at the intersection of science, media, and politics.