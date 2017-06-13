Micrometeorites: The Extraterrestrials in Your Back Yard
UW Space Place 2300 S. Park St., Suite LL-100 , Madison, Wisconsin
Presentation by Lia Corrales, UW-Madison Astronomy Dept.
Every day about 100 tons of cosmic dust rain down upon the surface of the Earth. In this session we will explain how you can go hunting for space rocks in your own back yard. We will explore the phenomenon of micrometeorites and their journey from space to your flower bed.
