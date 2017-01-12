Microsoft Word 2010 Basics I

press release: Find out what Word 2010 can do for you at the Verona Public Library from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Participants will learn about the features of Word 2010 and how to use them to create professional-looking documents. This class will cover how to create simple documents, edit and format text, correct spelling, adjust margins, save, and print. Training is provided by John Harris of Harris Multimedia & Computers.

This class is free and open to the public. Registration is required and class size is limited. To register, or for more information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org or call 845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.