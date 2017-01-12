Microsoft Word 2010 Basics II

press release: Learn more features of Word 2010 at the Verona Public Library on Monday, January 30, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Participants will learn formatting techniques to create tables, page breaks, and lists. The class will also cover how to use shortcut keys. Training is provided by John Harris of Harris Multimedia & Computers.

This class is free and open to the public. Registration is required and class size is limited. To register, or for more information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org or call 845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.