press release: Season eight of MCO is off to a great start. Our first concert of the season is on Wednesday, October 11 at 7:30 at the Middleton Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $15, available at the door and at Willy St. Coop West.

The program features two works: "Quiet City" by Aaron Copland and Symphony No. 6 by Antonin Dvorak.

Quiet City soloists are terrific members of our orchestra, Jessica Jensen, trumpet and Valree Casey, English Horn.

For more info, go to www.middletoncommunityorchestra.org or call 608-212-8690.

Jessica Jensen (trumpet) began playing trumpet in her hometown of Hortonville, Wisconsin. and went on to earn her Bachelor of Music from Lawrence University in Appleton, Wisconsin under the tutelage of John Daniel. She went on to earn her Master of Music degree from UW-Madison with the guidance of John Aley. She is currently completing her DMA work at UW-Madison.

She is also a member of Mad City Brass, Madison’s premier graduate brass quintet, which actively performs at university functions, community events, and hosts recitals in the Southern Wisconsin area. Her professional engagements include performing with the Central Wisconsin Symphony, Madison Symphony Orchestra, Beloit-Janesville Symphony Orchestra, and Ladies Must Swing.

In addition to her performance experience, Jessica was Adjunct Professor of Trumpet at the University of Wisconsin at Green Bay in the Fall semester of 2014.

Valree Casey (English horn) lives in Madison, and is a freelance oboe and English hornist. For the past five years she has been performing with the Middleton Community Orchestra. She also regularly solos with the Madison Chamber Choir and has performed with the Beloit Janesville Orchestra and other ensembles in Southern Wisconsin.

Originally from San Diego, California, Valree began her oboe studies at age 11 and as a teenager performed regularly with groups such as the San Diego Youth Symphony, San Diego State University Orchestra, California State University Orchestra and San Diego Symphony Pops Concerts.

In addition to studying at the Vienna Konservatorium in Vienna, Austria, Valree holds a Bachelors of Music Performance, Oboe from University of the Pacific and a Masters from the University of Michigan. Valree has been fortunate to study with Nancy Ambrose King, Harry Sargous, Tom Nugent, Michael Turnovsky and Peggy Michael.

Valree is the mother of three boys, 8-year-old twins and a 6 year old.