Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District Public Meeting

press release: The Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District will host two community workshops in February for residents to learn more about facilities planning.

The workshops will take place:

• Monday, Feb. 5: Kromrey Middle School, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

• Tuesday, Feb. 13: Glacier Creek Middle School, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The workshops will be identical in format. Each workshop will include a presentation followed by opportunities for residents to ask questions or provide feedback on possible options to deal with enrollment growth at the elementary, middle school and high school levels. Discussions will also be held about potential costs for each of the options currently being considered.

The presentations will provide information about recent and future enrollment growth in the District along with details about the work the Facilities Planning Committee has done since its first meeting in September 2016.

Members of the FPC will be there to answer questions and listen to ideas and suggestions from residents. District representatives, along with staff from Eppstein Uhen Architects and J.H. Findorff & Son, will also be on hand. School board members Todd Smith, Bob Green, Linda Yu and Annette Ashley plan to attend the workshop on Feb. 5, while Smith, Green, Anne Bauer and Paul Kinne plan to attend the workshop on Feb. 13.

FPC co-chair Luke Francois said at the Board regular meeting on Jan. 22 the workshops will include a presentation followed by an hour for participants to rotate and learn more about the options at each level and the costs. The FPC will capture questions, concerns and ideas and share them with the Board.

FPC co-chair Hesselbein noted it is important for FPC members to listen at the workshops and for the community to know why the facilities planning process is going on. Board members suggested time be spent explaining that extra time was spent making sure future enrollment data was updated, explaining operating costs and letting people know what happens if a referendum fails.

The District plans to survey all District households in the spring. The survey will include questions related to facilities planning.

The Board of Education must decide before September if it plans to put any referendum questions on the Nov. 6 ballot.

To learn more, please visit the Facilities Planning page on the District website. You will find agendas, minutes and summaries for all of the FPC meetings, along with video of the most recent meetings. A list of members, along with dates of prior and future meetings, is also available.