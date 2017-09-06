Midnight Opera, Camp Friends, The Voluptuals

press release: Midnight Opera (fka Siamese) is the glam rock band of four theatrically inclined friends from Dallas, Texas. Mixing ominous art pop with opulent set design and deranged alter egos, their live show makes you feel like you could go out and invent a new color, or wear a leotard to work.

The group’s debut release The Mesmerist, tracked with producer Alex Bhore at Elmwood Recording, was released March 3, 2017. With two monolithic bookends and a slew of twists in between, the record treks through the charming, soothing and savage, with lyrics inspired by sociopathic film characters and a few shades of identity crisis.

Midnight Opera is spending 2017 touring the U.S., expanding their collaborations with the Dallas theater, visual arts and fashion communities, and teaching their guitarist how to put on makeup.