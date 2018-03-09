Midwest Bicycle Show & Sale

press release: You can comparison shop, test ride, accessorize, and buy from all bicycle brands in one place! The New Holland Pavilion comes alive in Madison with thousands of new bicycles at the lowest prices of the year!

Friday Noon - 9pm | Saturday 8am - 9pm | Sunday 10am - 6pm

T.J. Howell's Comedy Unicycle Show: Friday 5:30 & 7:30 pm; Saturday 9:30 & 11:00 am, 12:30 pm; Sunday 11:00 am & 1:30 pm

Howell's Airbrush Face Painting: Saturday 11:00 am - 5:00 pm; Sunday 11:00 am - 3:00 pm

Jeff Lenosky's Stunt Show: Friday: 4:30pm, 6:30pm, 8:30 pm; Saturday: 2:00pm, 4:30pm, 7:00 pm; Sunday: 12:45pm, 2:30pm, 5:00 pm

Jay the Semi-Twisted Balloon Twister: Saturday: 11:00am - 4:00pm; Sunday 10:30am - 2:30pm