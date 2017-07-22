press release: Midwest Fire Fest 2017 will be Saturday, July 22 from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, and Sunday, July 23 from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Are tickets required?

Midwest Fire Fest is a free event, and general admission tickets are not required. There is a ticketed dinner, art for sale, food and beverages for sale, and paid art participation with some artists.

Midwest Fire Fest is a demonstration heavy celebration of all things created with fire, heat, and smoke including but not limited to clay, metal arts, welding, forging, hot glass, food, and performance.

Other attractions for the weekend include, on site firing and hot reveal of 7 foot clay sculpture, Community Iron Pour, Fire Dancers, Saturday Night’s Fire Feast, and smoking hot music all weekend.