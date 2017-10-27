Midwest Game Developers Conference

press release:

Friday, October 27, 2017, Exhibition Hall

Admission: $100-$150; please visit the website for more information

The rapidly evolving Midwest game development scene is home to hundreds of high-quality commercial, educational and indie studios. Whether you’re looking to breakout into the industry or polish your proficiencies in the arts, sciences or economics of making games, the M+DEV Conference will provide you access to some of the brightest minds in game development. Join us for a day of insightful sessions, immersive exhibits, professional networking and an invitation to our exclusive after-party to mingle with the best of the Midwest.