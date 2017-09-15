Midwest Gypsy Swing Festival

× Expand Alfonso Ponticelli and Swing Gitan

press release: Madison's renowned Gypsy Jazz band, Harmonious Wail, will hold its star-studded Midwest Gypsy Swing Fest on Friday, Sept. 15 and Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, featuring an amazing slate of visiting Gypsy jazz musicians at Art in The Barn, 5927 Adams Rd, Fitchburg, WI, 53575.

The musical line-up for this 15th annual two-day Gypsy Swing extravaganza includes Harmonious Wail, Chicago's Alfonso Ponticelli and Swing Gitan, New York City's Anouman quartet, Germany's Joscho Stephan trio, Canada's Christine Tassan et les Imposteures, and the Russell Welch Hot Quartet from New Orleans.

The Midwest Gypsy Swing Fest starts at 7:15 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15 with Harmonious Wail, followed by Anouman at 8:30 p.m., and Joscho Stephan at 9:45 p.m., all performing inside the Barn. At 10:45 p.m., a monster jam session will get underway followed by an outdoor campfire jam session starting at 11 p.m.

On Saturday, Sept. 16, the festival begins at 1 p.m. in the nearby performance tent with Alfonso Ponticelli and Swing Gitan, followed by Harmonious Wail at 2:15 p.m. The Russell Welch Hot Quartet will perform at 3:30 p.m., followed by Christine Tassan and her band at 4:45 p.m. At 6 p.m. the show moves back into the Barn with Alfonso Ponticelli and Swing Gitan, followed by Harmonious Wail at 7:15 p.m. Russell Welch at 8:30 p.m., and Christine Tassan returning to the stage at 9:45 p.m. Bringing the show to a close will be another monster jam session in the barn at 10:45 p.m., followed by informal jams around a campfire outside.

Also featured on Saturday in the Barn will be a jazz manouche workshop with Jack Soref from noon to 1:15 p.m., an "All About Django Reinhardt 101" workshop from 1:30 to 2:15 p.m., a "Players in the Round" session with many of the festival's musicians from 2:45 to 3:30 p.m., and a "Tales from the Road" story session from 4:15 to 5 p.m.

The Midwest Gypsy Swing Fest b rings the passion and joy found in European Gypsy Music Festivals right here to south central Wisconsin, in the age-old tradition of gypsy guitar music that began in the 1930's and 40's through the genius of Django Reinhardt. Django’s legacy lives on through these virtuosos who gather together to share the love of this passionate and romantic music. Vendor food carts and picnicking are available at the event. Tickets are available for $25 each ($26.87 each with service fee) for Friday and $35 each ($37.22 with service fee) from http://mgsf2017. brownpapertickets.com/.