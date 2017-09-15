Midwest Gypsy Swing Festival
Art in the Barn, Fitchburg 5927 Adams Rd. , Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53575
Alfonso Ponticelli and Swing Gitan
press release: Madison's renowned Gypsy Jazz band, Harmonious Wail, will hold its star-studded Midwest Gypsy Swing Fest on Friday, Sept. 15 and Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, featuring an amazing slate of visiting Gypsy jazz musicians at Art in The Barn, 5927 Adams Rd, Fitchburg, WI, 53575.
The Midwest Gypsy Swing Fest starts at 7:15 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15 with Harmonious Wail, followed by Anouman at 8:30 p.m., and Joscho Stephan at 9:45 p.m., all performing inside the Barn. At 10:45 p.m., a monster jam session will get underway followed by an outdoor campfire jam session starting at 11 p.m.
On Saturday, Sept. 16, the festival begins at 1 p.m. in the nearby performance tent with Alfonso Ponticelli and Swing Gitan, followed by Harmonious Wail at 2:15 p.m. The Russell Welch Hot Quartet will perform at 3:30 p.m., followed by Christine Tassan and her band at 4:45 p.m. At 6 p.m. the show moves back into the Barn with Alfonso Ponticelli and Swing Gitan, followed by Harmonious Wail at 7:15 p.m. Russell Welch at 8:30 p.m., and Christine Tassan returning to the stage at 9:45 p.m. Bringing the show to a close will be another monster jam session in the barn at 10:45 p.m., followed by informal jams around a campfire outside.
Also featured on Saturday in the Barn will be a jazz manouche workshop with Jack Soref from noon to 1:15 p.m., an "All About Django Reinhardt 101" workshop from 1:30 to 2:15 p.m., a "Players in the Round" session with many of the festival's musicians from 2:45 to 3:30 p.m., and a "Tales from the Road" story session from 4:15 to 5 p.m.
