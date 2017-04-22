press release: Art In (1444 E Washington) 4/22 9-5PM

1. GOOD STYLE SHOP (MADISON) Local whirlpool of vintage & accessories tailored for any taste

2. KNEE DEEP VINTAGE (CHICAGO) Serving bombshell dresses with a side of rare vintage tees & accessories

3. PRAIRIE LA CROSSE (LA CROSSE) Curated charms ranging from Victoriana to ‘50s workwear

4. SAME PAGE VINTAGE (MADISON) Unisex clothing with a focus on ‘90s activewear

5. PROPS AND PIECES (APPLETON) explains-it-all wild style '90s rompers, fanny packs, ball caps and other vintage you can ride a bike with

6. PICTURE DAY (MADISON) Vast selection of rare vintage finds from ‘50s novelty to ‘90s babydoll silhouettes

7. REBEL WITHOUT CLOTHES (MADISON) Well-traveled butch vintage for everybody

8. REWIND DECOR (MADISON) Furnishings & curio perfectly placed in an Airstream or penthouse

MIDWEST VINTAGE FLEA’s vendors showcase both women’s and men’s clothing, jewelry, and accessories in all sorts of silhouettes, prints, statement pieces. El Grito Taqueria will also be serving up their specialty tacos from 12-4! Rain or shine, MIDWEST VINTAGE FLEA will be held at ART IN at 1444 East Washington Avenue. ART IN is in walking distance from the Madison’s near east side and downtown. Parking is available behind the building on a first come, first serve basis, with street parking available on surrounding side streets. For questions regarding directions and accommodations, contact GOOD STYLE SHOP at goodstyleshop@gmail.com. Vendor applications are currently closed for our spring event, but to inquire about spaces for MIDWEST VINTAGE FLEA, Fall ‘17, please contact GOOD STYLE SHOP at goodstylestop@gmail.com.Follow @midwestvintageflea on Instagram for daily updates!