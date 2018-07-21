press release: MidWest WaterFest - A Celebration of Life- Music, guest speakers, food, activism, information, fun!

Main Dining Room Stage:

10:20am- Opening remarks - Mayor Gurdip Brar

10:30 -11:00am- MUSIC Skip Jones & Lisa Johnson

11:00 - 11:15am- GUEST SPEAKER - John Peck - Executive Director Family Farm Defenders, Phd Land Management UW Madison

11:15 - 11:30am- GUEST SPEAKER Niaz Dorry - Executive Director North Atlantic Marine Alliance

12:00 - 12:45pm- MUSIC Evergreen Collective

1:00 - 1:45pm- MUSIC Bitter Nothings / December Holiday

2:00 - 2:45pm- MUSIC- The Kennedy Family Band

4:00 - 6:00pm- MUSIC - The Laurettes

6:00 - 7:00pm - MUSIC - DJ mix

7:00 - 10:00pm- Durango's Roadhouse Radio Show featuring Durango McMurphy and special guests Skip Jones and Lisa Johnson (7-8pm) and The Northern Comfort Band (8-10pm)

UPSTAIRS- Info Tables Starting at 10am featuring: InfoShop - Madison; Citizens Water Coalition of Wisconsin; Friends of Urban Nature / Memories in Water Color - Robin Leigh / Paul Noeldner; Timebank; MRSCP Madison-Rafah Sister City Project

MESSAGE OR EMAIL US IF YOU'RE INTERESTED IN HAVING AN INFO TABLE DURING THIS EVENT! commongroundmiddleton@gmail.com