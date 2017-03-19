press release: Back by incredibly popular demand, The Madison Comic Con is returning on March 19, 2017, to the Monona Terrace in beautiful downtown Madison Wisconsin. This gorgeous building is located right off Lake Monona in Madison and this March 19 will feature dozens of comic book dealers, toys dealers, artists, gamers, and more! We can’t thank everyone who came out to our last show enough, and we can’t wait to see you again soon!

Adults are just $5, and kids 12 and under are free.

Every person who attends Mighty Con gets a free comic book at the door to get their day started off right, plus more great giveaways.