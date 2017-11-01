press release: "When I was growing up, the sound, click, was always associated with taking photographs, especially black and white photographs. It was used in TV programs and films to depict someone taking photographs. To me and many people of my generation, the click sound will always be associated with film photography, hence the title of this exhibit.

"From the first moment I held a camera in my hands, when I was a kid, I knew photography was going to be my principal hobby. My interest in black and white photography grew the first time I saw the work of Mexican cinematographer Gabriel Figueroa in a movie theater. The simplicity and tonality of his images grabbed my attention and I wanted to imitate these qualities in my photography.

This desire to copy his style has inspired me to explore many different themes. My photographic subjects are very diverse, but the theme remains basically the same, that is, the contrast between dead and alive, destruction and renovation, old and new, and the passing of time.

"As you look at these images, remember the sound, click, that will always be associated with them." -- Miguel Angel León Benito

The Fluno Center is located at 601 University Ave. on the UW-Madison campus Fluno Center and is the newest exhibit space for local photographic artists. The Fluno Center is home to the Wisconsin School of Business Center for Professional and Executive Development. Its gallery space is located near the first floor auditorium and the front desk. Public parking is available in the Lake St., Frances St., and Lot 46 parking ramps.

Two-month exhibit time slots have been filled through 2018. If you are interested in openings for 2019, contact Wayne Brabender.

The exhibit space has room for 30-35 images and features the Walker hanging system with rods for easy exhibit installation. If you or your photographic arts group would like to exhibit at Fluno or if you just want more information, contact the Exhibits Coordinator, Wayne Brabender 608-577-3300 or email wayne.brabender@gmail.com.