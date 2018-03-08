Mike Love, Jungle Man Sam

Doors: 7:00 PM / Show: 8:00 PM

This event is 18 and over. $13 ADV / $15 D0S

press release: Revolutionary music may seem hard to come by in these days and times. Long gone is the era of artists like Bob Marley, The Clash, Stevie Wonder and Patti Smith getting airplay and bringing their messages to the masses. But that doesn’t mean that the revolution isn’t still brewing in the hearts and minds of many people around the globe.

Meet Mike Love. One of reggae music’s rising stars. Born and raised in Oahu, Hawaii to a musical family that spans generations, Mike Love brings a multitude of influences to the table, all tied together by the common goal of making the world a better place.

Which is no mean feat. On his debut album, The Change I’m Seeking, Love harkens the legends of roots reggae in both his lyrics and his sound, but never relies on any one genre to hold him down. Coming from a wealth of influences – he started out playing classical piano as a teenager and later would perform in high school bands that were more akin to the grunge sounds of Soundgarden and Pearl Jam – Mike Love fuses the simple rhythms of classic reggae with the complex changes of the classical and rock music he was first trained on to come up with a style wholly unique to him. Mike is currently wrapping up his second album titled Love Will Find A Way.