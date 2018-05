press release: Meet & Greet Candidate for Governor Mike McCabe

Monday, May 14, 6PM-8PM

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co, Hilldale, 357 Price Pl, Madison 53705

Mike arrives @6:30PM, Q&A starts @7PM

Donations are not required to attend, but are welcomed. RSVP: preferred to scottstauter@gmail.com or 608-444-4856

#McCabe4Gov #PeoplePowered # GovBlueJeans